Powered by

Insightful takes on scaling your business

Looking to close a series A? This comprehensive Y Combinator guide can help

y-combinator
Yessi Bello Perez
Story by
Yessi Bello Perez

Senior Writer, Growth QuartersYessi leads the writing efforts at TNW’s Growth Quarters. Yessi leads the writing efforts at TNW’s Growth Quarters.

yessibelloperez

If you are looking to raise a series A, then you’re in luck because Y Combinator has published a comprehensive guide to help founders better understand this type of financing and close a round.

The well-known American Seed money accelerator has produced a 70-page guide based on its work with 190 businesses that raised a combined total of $2 billion over the past two years.

“This guide is a distillation of everything we know about successfully raising an A. It includes insights learned from watching hundreds of founders succeed in raising, and in watching dozens fail,” reads Y Combinator’s website.

[Read: Index Ventures launches $2B fund to back tech startups worldwide]

The guide features an overview of to-dos at every stage of series A funding, including best practices for creating a compelling pitch, deck, and memo for investors. It also goes into the theory, strategy, and tactics founders need over the course of a fundraise.

Y Combinator — which has backed tech giants including Stripe, Airbnb, and Dropbox — has been publishing series A-related content over the past two years in a bid to help entrepreneurs.

In January last year, the accelerator published a series A term sheet to help entrepreneurs get a sense of “standard and clean terms from a good Silicon Valley VC” — a favorable move for founders seeking greater transparency in the venture capital world.

Series A: Why it’s important

A series A round is typically the first significant round of venture capital funding closed by a startup company.

The name refers to a class of share which is sold to investors in exchange for their backing.

[Read: Your first step to raising €1M: Fewer investors and bigger sums]

Closing a series A is an important milestone in a startup‘s growth journey.

The funding amount raised is typically bigger than a seed round as companies will already have a minimum viable product (MVP).

Have you successfully raised a series A? Then share your tips and insights with our readers

Published April 17, 2020 — 12:52 UTC

Yessi Bello Perez
Yessi Bello Perez

April 17, 2020 — 12:52 UTC

Corona coverage

Read our daily coverage on how the tech industry is responding to the coronavirus and subscribe to our weekly newsletter Coronavirus in Context.

For tips and tricks on working remotely, check out our Growth Quarters articles here or follow us on Twitter.