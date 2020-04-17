5 HIIT workouts that’ll make you feel the burn while working from home

I used to (begrudgingly) go to the gym because apparently exercise is good for you — but coronavirus has put a stop to that.

While I’m somewhat grateful that I no longer have to drag myself there, I find myself longing for the post-workout buzz more and more since working and being at home full-time.

Luckily for me — and you, of course — I’ve found and tried some excellent high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions you can easily squeeze in throughout the day, without having to use any fancy equipment.

So, here they are: I guarantee you’ll be sweating in no time!

No equipment, no noise, no impact

You won’t need any equipment but you will need a little bit of space, so find a suitable spot in your home. This also great if you have downstairs neighbors that might give you a hard time about making noise.

The 20 minute workout will see you perform a circuit of five different exercises and repeat them four times.

You’ll exercise for 30 seconds and rest for the same time period.

Once you’re routine is completed, you’ll be guided through a cool down of approximately 5-10 minutes and some light stretching.

A 25 minute freestyle session

Joe Wicks, otherwise known as “The Body Coach,” is a British fitness coach, TV presenter, and author known for his HIIT workouts.

During the session, you’ll go through a series of exercises that will see you work for 40 seconds and rest for 20 seconds.

You can expect several variations of crunches, squats, and burpees. Oh, and don’t be surprised if you feel out of breath, it’s tough!

HIIT with weights

This intense session combines cardio, strength, and plyometric drills to “incinerate fat, build muscle, increase power, and build endurance.”

Scott Herman will walk you through three circuits of three moves each and you’ll get brief rest periods in between.

You’ll then have to endure a fourth circuit that features all the moves from the first three.

It’s a full body workout, though, so be prepared to work those muscles.

You’ll need dumbbells, a towel, and water.

A full body HIIT with no equipment

This is a killer.

You’ll sweat and if you’re anything like me, you’ll find it tough, but that’s what makes it fun (I guess!).

Oh and more good news: You won’t need any equipment and not that much space.

The video is split into 30 seconds bursts of exercise with no set rest periods it’s not for the faint-hearted but the music is good.

A fire cracker to burn 500 calories

This is intense. You’ll be moving throughout and you will definitely need a towel and plenty of water.

If you have one, grab a mat, as it will come in handy towards the end.

Don’t be intimated, though, because you’ll be given modifications to follow if the high intensity version is a little bit too much for you to handle.

So there you have it, take your pick and start taking care of yourself by squeezing in some exercise throughout the day. If I can do it, then so can you! No excuses.