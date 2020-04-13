3 stretch routines for remote workers with carpal tunnel symptoms

Are you suffering from pain, numbness, and tingling in your hands and arms? If so, you may have carpal tunnel syndrome.

The condition occurs when one of the major nerves to the hand — the median nerve — is either squeezed or compressed as it travels through the wrist.

My research tells me there aren’t any proven links between typing or using a computer mouse, but doing so can apparently narrow the carpal tunnel and lead to the emergence of symptoms (and it sure does feel worse after a full day of typing).

Diagram explaining why my hand hurts like hell.

If you do have carpal tunnel syndrome, these quick and simple stretch routines should help lessen the pain and discomfort.

5 wonderful stretches and exercises

Dr Jo has put together an easy 5-step routine to help provide pain relief from carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms.

The first couple of stretches are actually a warm up and will help you loosen up the muscles in and around the wrist.

Once you’re warmed up, Dr Jo will have you doing full stretches for your wrists and extensors.

You’ll also do what she’s dubbed “a prayer stretch” to really work the carpal tunnel area.

3 quick steps to pain relief