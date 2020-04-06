5 easy stretch routines to make working from home more bearable

Working from home can wreak havoc with your physical health.

Many urban dwellers don’t have spare bedrooms that can be swiftly turned into home offices, or desks that can double up as a working space.

In fact, I imagine that many of you will be reading this hunched over your laptops, sat on your sofas, or dare I say it, lying in bed.

I’m not here to tell you why doing so is bad — we all know it is — but I am on hand to share some handy online videos that might help alleviate any discomfort or pain you may be experiencing.

So, here they are!

An awesome sequence for your upper back

If you’re an avid yoga fan, you’ve probably heard of ‘Yoga With Adriene‘ and if you haven’t, well that’s OK.

In this video, Adriene takes you through an all-levels yoga sequence that will “help create space and provide relief for upper back pain.”

She says it’s great for people who have a tight neck and shoulders and helpful if you’re looking to improve your posture.

Stretches to relieve lower back pain

In this video, fitness instructor Paige Jones demonstrates three stretches that have allegedly been shown to reduce lower back pain.

Lasting just over four minutes, this routine can easily be incorporated into your day.

So, get stretching!

Sorting your neck out

In this instalment, Dr Jo demonstrates several simple stretches designed to combat neck pain.

Dr Jo will have you rotating, side bending, flexing, and loosening your neck muscles in no time.

Be careful and pay special attention to the technique, though!

Last but not least, stretch your quads

Spending prolonged periods of time can tense up your leg muscles but don’t fear because Dr Jo is near (or easily accessible on YouTube).

This video, part of her office series, will show you how to loosen up your leg muscles with the help of a chair.

Easy peasy.

Knee pain exercises

In this seven minute video, Jessica Valant chats you through a basic home exercise routine for a variety of knee injuries and pain.

It’s designed to be a general routine to strengthen specific knee muscles, which can cause suffering if you’re sitting for too long or in the wrong position.

Watch it, do it.

I shouldn’t need to say this but I am going to anyway: Please remember that none of these videos contain medical advice nor are they treatment plans. They are intended for general education and for demonstration purposes only. Please don’t use them to self-diagnose or self-treat any health, medical, or physical condition.

Don’t use them as a way to avoid going to see a doctor or to replace any advice they’ve given you and consult your healthcare professional before doing any of the exercises demonstrated in the videos.