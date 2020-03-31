Feeling lonely working from home? This nifty noise generator will re-create an office ambience

Are you working from home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and missing the hustle and bustle of office life? If so, this noise generator is for you!

MyNoise is a noise generator that will help you re-create an office-like ambience in the comfort of your own home — and you really are spoilt for choice.

You can choose from various presets — such as air conditioning, chatty colleagues, copy machine, printer and scanner, keyboards , and writing — and adjust the toggles for each individual sound to create the desired atmosphere .

MyNoise lets you re-create your desired office atmosphere and what’s more: You have complete control over sound levels. Goodbye loud colleagues!

Created by Stéphane Pigeon, a signal processing PhD engineer with a strong passion for sounds, MyNoise houses an extensive online catalogue featuring everything from a Japanese garden, mermaids calling, and a Tibetan choir (you know, just like the one in accounting!).

You can enjoy most sounds for free but if you want unlimited access to all the sound generators, then you’ll have to make a donation to the project.

Working from home can be challenging if you’re used to working in an office surrounded by colleagues.

Although I personally find offices to be annoyingly loud, I can see the appeal of having the option to tune in to background noise if and when I want to.

Let’s put it this way, the Calm Office generator has certainly helped me focus and write this.

Now, it’s your turn to try it and who knows, maybe you’ll never want to be in the same space as your startup colleagues ever again.