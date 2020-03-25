9 tips to perfect your ‘working from home’ morning routine

If you work from home, getting your morning routine down to a tee will have a huge impact on how you work — and feel — for the rest of the day.

Ultimately, it’s about doing what works for you, but here are a few pointers that will hopefully help you start your day right.

Wake up at the same time

When you work from home, it can be tempting to stay in bed until the very last minute possible.

While it’s OK to treat yourself and do this on the odd occasion, I would advise you to be more disciplined and wake up at the same time every day.

You don’t have to wake up ridiculously early, just set your alarm for whatever time is realistic and works for you.

[Read: 7 tips for my fellow humans stuck working from home]

It sounds preachy but routine really is your best friend.

Avoid going online first-thing

You need to set boundaries between your life and your work.

Avoid logging on as soon as you wake up — unless it’s urgent, your inbox and Slack messages can wait until you’re ready to start working.

If you can, try not to waste too much time mindlessly scrolling on social media.

[Read: How to manage your inbox while working from home]

Cut your screen time as much as you can and remember you’ll get plenty of it while you’re working.

Exercise

Nothing new here. We all know how important it is to exercise on a daily basis. So, get moving and get those endorphins going!

Go for a walk, do some light yoga, go to the gym, or sign up for an online class.

[Read: How we’re keeping fit while working from home]

It’s really down to individual choice, but if you can, mix things up so that you don’t become easily bored or complacent.

Shower and get dressed

Once you’ve exercised, it’s time to actually get ready for the day.

Showering and getting dressed before you start working is key. You’ll feel more confident and focused.

[Read: These psychological tips will stop you from checking your email]