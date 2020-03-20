Powered by

7 tweets that show what it’s REALLY like to work from home

Yessi Bello Perez
Yessi Bello Perez

Senior Writer, Growth QuartersYessi leads the writing efforts at TNW’s Growth Quarters. Yessi leads the writing efforts at TNW’s Growth Quarters.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many of us working from home.

Some of us will have more experience with this than others, but there’s no denying that adapting to this new norm isn’t easy, especially if you suddenly find yourself sharing a desk with your partner, or trying to keep your kids under control.

[Read: 7 tips for my fellow humans stuck working from home]

At Growth Quarters, we strive to give you actionable advice to help you take your business to great heights, but we’re also on hand to provide lighthearted relief when things get tough.

With this in mind, we took to Twitter and found some hilarious, and relatable, insights into what working from home is REALLY like.

The imaginary co-worker

Humans are highly adaptive beings, so it’s not surprising that some of us are taking matters into our own hands to try and cope with this unprecedented situation.

Following Molly’s lead, I’m blaming everything on Trevor. He’s undeniably inconsiderate, keeps playing really loud music, and forgetting to put the toilet seat down.

Wfh is the same as being in the office

You’d think that being away from the office would mean that your food is safe. Spoiler: It isn’t.

I’ve not got to the point of labelling our food, but who knows what will happen as we’re only on day 6 of self-isolation.

Working with your partner

While blaming Trevor and Cheryl may be helpful, it’s also worth making do with what you’ve got, even if you end up talking to your cat, dog, or pet tortoise.

The pets

Pets, gotta love’em: They’re cute, loveable, and are completely clueless when it comes to social boundaries.

It could be worse, though (poor, Kate)!

The kids

Having to keep the kids entertained is a tricky task, but if you can’t hear them, you should probably be concerned.

But don’t despair, because when there’s a will, there’s a way!

And if everything else fails, well, you can always try and blend into your surroundings:

Good luck!

