7 tweets that show what it’s REALLY like to work from home

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many of us working from home.

Some of us will have more experience with this than others, but there’s no denying that adapting to this new norm isn’t easy, especially if you suddenly find yourself sharing a desk with your partner, or trying to keep your kids under control.

At Growth Quarters, we strive to give you actionable advice to help you take your business to great heights, but we’re also on hand to provide lighthearted relief when things get tough.

With this in mind, we took to Twitter and found some hilarious, and relatable, insights into what working from home is REALLY like.

The imaginary co-worker

Humans are highly adaptive beings, so it’s not surprising that some of us are taking matters into our own hands to try and cope with this unprecedented situation.

Pro-tip for couples suddenly working from home together: Get yourselves an imaginary coworker to blame things on. In our apartment, Cheryl keeps leaving her dirty water cups all over the place and we really don’t know what to do about her. — Molly Tolsky (@mollytolsky) March 16, 2020

Following Molly’s lead, I’m blaming everything on Trevor. He’s undeniably inconsiderate, keeps playing really loud music, and forgetting to put the toilet seat down.

Wfh is the same as being in the office

You’d think that being away from the office would mean that your food is safe. Spoiler: It isn’t.

Given that I’m #workingfromhome I took the liberty of putting my name on the yogurt in the work fridge… But my wife just had to be THAT coworker and eat my Chobani… 🙄 Bout to report her ass… — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) March 18, 2020

I’ve not got to the point of labelling our food, but who knows what will happen as we’re only on day 6 of self-isolation.

Working with your partner

While blaming Trevor and Cheryl may be helpful, it’s also worth making do with what you’ve got, even if you end up talking to your cat, dog, or pet tortoise.

I’ve been working from home for 17 years. My wife is now working from home. It’s amazing how quickly the cats are being used as passive aggressive pawns in our new home office. Me: Can you tell your mother that she’s walking too loudly upstairs!

Cat: *stares*

Me: Thank you. — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) March 19, 2020

The pets

Pets, gotta love’em: They’re cute, loveable, and are completely clueless when it comes to social boundaries.

Who else’s view looks a lot like this? 😆

Tag us in your #WorkingFromHome view 🐶🏡 pic.twitter.com/UIrE06kVtu — Dogs Trust 💛🐶 (@DogsTrust) March 19, 2020

It could be worse, though (poor, Kate)!

If you want to know how my Thursday #workingfromhome is going so far, one of my cats just puked all over and one of the other ones laid down in it. So it’s going PRETTTY GOOD. — Kate🇪🇺 (@darrksquid) March 19, 2020

The kids

Having to keep the kids entertained is a tricky task, but if you can’t hear them, you should probably be concerned.

Thought they were being a bit too quiet… #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/hvXhpxDOna — Kirsty Munro (@KirstyEva) March 19, 2020

But don’t despair, because when there’s a will, there’s a way!

Found a good way to get work done at home today #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/1mXNyrsbNH — RoryHearne4Seanad (@RoryHearne) March 18, 2020

And if everything else fails, well, you can always try and blend into your surroundings:

Good luck!