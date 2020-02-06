Here’s what tech founders had to say about their leadership mistakes

Founding a tech startup is a risky business.

Entrepreneurs endure countless challenges. Delegating is not always as easy as it sounds, neither is resolving conflicts between employees. Hiring is never straight-forward, nor is it easy to appease all your co-workers and employees at the same time.

With this in mind, Growth Quarters spoke to several tech entrepreneurs about their leadership mistakes and the powerful lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Here’s what they had to say.

Thinking you need to know everything

Serial tech entrepreneur Dan Murray-Serter, co-founded Heights, a smart supplement business , in November 2018.

One of his biggest leadership mistakes, he said, was thinking that he needed to have the answers to everything.

“I remember one instance when the team was asking my suggestions on where to double down in marketing spend, given a few channels were working for us, and at that time I didn’t have a good network I could ask. The team knew the answers much more than I did, but they kept trying to sense check it with me, asking what I thought,” he told Growth Quarters. “I knew I didn’t have the time to really focus on finding out the answer properly but felt like they wanted it to come from me. So I made my best suggestion from what was really, a guess based on nowhere near as much insight as I would expect from a professional making a big decision like that,” he noted, adding “In the end, it was the wrong bet […] I should have held firm that it was their decision, not mine.” Being a mediator, not a leader Rachel Carrell, the founder of Koru Kids, a tech platform that connects parents with trained and vetted nannies, told Growth Quarters she’d fallen into the trap of spending valuable time mediating between employees. “In one specific instance, I decided to try and work with them separately and spent a lot of time with them individually, listening to their grievances against the other person and trying to give the other person’s perspective […] and it was a terrible idea.” She was trying to do the right thing, but it completely backfired. “Not only did I spend a lot of time doing this, but each of the two execs ended up thinking that I was completely on the other person’s side and that I didn’t really understand their perspective and they just became ever more entrenched. My strategy didn’t help to build bridges at all.” Carrell is now resolved to never do this again. If conflict arises between team members, she makes a concerted effort to try and get them both in the same room so they can discuss the problem accordingly. Not delegating and burning out June Angelides, currently an investor at Samos Investments, previously founded Mums in Tech where she experienced issues with delegating. “In the early days, I was running around constantly, trying to be at all the meetings and doing a lot of tasks that could have been done by someone else, who could do it much better and actually benefit from more responsibility. Finding the right talent is hard, and so sometimes we think it’s easier to keep doing it ourselves than going through the pain of hiring.” “It took me almost burning out to realize that I needed to let go of certain roles in the business,” she continued. When the business began to struggle financially, Angelides decided to keep the problems herself so as to avoid worrying her employees. “This meant I carried that burden on my own and tried to find a solution. In the end, I had to break the news that the business could no longer operate and it came as a surprise to them,” she said.