Google’s Read Along offline app can help your kids learn to read better

In a lot of countries across the world, schools are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, Google has launched a free Android app called Read Along to enhance the reading skills of children across 180 countries.

The Read Along app helps children with reading and speaking of a language through visual and audio cues. The app assists in learning a language with storybooks containing dozens of chapters on different themes. It has a virtual assistant named Diya, which uses speech recognition to identify if a student is struggling with pronouncing a word or a phrase, and help them accordingly.

The app was originally launched in India last year — where it is named Bolo — with an aim to help kids speak English and Hindi. The company has now launched this app worldwide, with added support for Spanish and Portuguese.

Google Read Along app

One of the best features of the app is that it works offline. You can download learning content and stories while you’re connected to WiFi and use it offline. You don’t need to sign in to the app, and Google says it sends no data back to its servers.

You can download the app here.

