YouTube is testing a ‘chapters’ feature to help you navigate lengthy videos

If I’m watching a video on cooking, chances are that I want to skip some of it to get to the meat of it. Thankfully, it might be possible because YouTube is rolling out a new feature called Chapters to videos.

First spotted by Android Police, the feature takes timestamps for description specified by creators, and automatically turns them into chapter markers for the video. You can see chapters in action in a video embedded below.

This is HUGE for YouTube! Look at the timeline!!! It takes the timestamps from my description and essentially turned them into chapter markers for the video! It shows the title of the section and how much you've completed! AMAAZING! pic.twitter.com/gEG5fYvoot — Podcastage (@podcastage) April 12, 2020

I tried to test this feature on a few videos, but the results were pretty inconsistent.

It’s not clear at the moment if this feature is rolling out widely to all video creators and users across the globe. We’ve reached out to Google, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

Just give us the damn feature, YouTube!

