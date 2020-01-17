At last: Google‘s parent company, Alphabet, is now the fourth company in the US to attain a market value of more than $1 trillion, after Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft.

The company achieved this milestone just over a month after Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their respective CEO and President positions at Alphabet (founded in 2015). Last December, Page handed the reins over to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, making him CEO of both Google and Alphabet.

The holding company includes several businesses, including Google, Sidewalk Labs (which focuses on smart city tech), DeepMind (an AI outfit), Google Fiber, and Verily (a life science research organization that was previously part of Google X). Other ventures like Nest and Chronicle have been folded into Google over the past couple of years.

With that, big tech in America is now a $5 trillion affair. CNBC noted that Facebook could be next to join the elite club, but it might be a while until it grows its current market capitalization to the trillion-dollar mark, from $620 billion.