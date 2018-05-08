Google Assistant puts an end to impolite queries with ‘Pretty Please’ feature

Most parents teach their kids to ask for things in a way that’s polite. To say “please” and “thank you.” You know — your P’s and Q’s. But are voice assistants undermining that?

Maybe. We’re pretty bossy when it comes to Cortana, Siri, and Google Assistant. I mean, when was the last time you said “please” to a voice assistant? Exactly.

To address this, Google has introduced something into Google Assistant called Pretty Please. It’s pretty much what it sounds like. If you turn this feature on, Google Assistant will remain mute until you say “please.”

Google Assistant then throws in some positive reinforcement. If you remember to say the magic word, it’ll then compliment you on your manners, saying things like “thanks for saying please,” “you’re very polite,” and “what a nice way to ask me.”

This is a welcome development. Google has placed a lot of emphasis on making its voice assistants sound natural and human. To a younger user, the distinction between Google Assistant’s Holly and a real-life human being is probably more blurred than we think.

Google plans to launch Pretty Please as an option later this year. And yes, it’s free. Manners cost nothing, you know?

