Google Photos update brings facial recognition to Fido

Google today launched a new feature that makes it easier to find pet pictures in Google Photos. The feature automatically seeks out pet faces and groups them in folders, just like it does people.

You can label the photos with your pet’s name once they are grouped and there’s no need to type “dog” or “cat,” like before. To see the photos, simply type in Chester’s name into the search box.

Credit: Google

Users will also be able to search by breed, like Pug or Beagle, or even type in the corresponding emoji to find the pictures. Google Assistant will even create a movie with all your pet’s photos — you’ll see the process from puppers to doggos and have a moment of nostalgia with music of your choice.

This is a new level for face recognition. Most of the time even a human eye won’t be able to distinguish two dogs of the same breed, but now your phone will.

Good news for all pet lovers — you’ll have all your furry friends in one place.

