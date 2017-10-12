Google’s ‘Movies Anywhere’ merges flicks from iTunes, Play, Amazon, and Vudu into a single library

Google today announced ‘Movies Anywhere,’ an on-demand platform that fetches flicks from Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, and (of course) Google Play into a single library.

The new feature widens support for an already stellar feature called Family Library, where users in the same household can share movies between devices, so long as they’re linked to the primary account. Now, the feature has gone cross-platform, allowing movies from just about anywhere to be shared within the same household.

Initially, titles are limited to a handful of studios — Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, Universal, and Warner Bros. — but that should cover the bulk of your library. We’ve reached out to Google to find out if more studios will be added later, and we’ll update this piece with a response, once we get it.

To use the feature (in the US), just connect your accounts using the new Movies Anywhere app, or the website. When you link two or more accounts, Google’s also throwing in five titles for free:

Big Hero 6

Ghostbusters

Ice Age

Jason Bourne

The Lego Movie

Movies Anywhere on Google