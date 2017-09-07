Google Drive is down – it’s not just you

Google Drive is down for many users around the world. While it’s working fine for some of us here at TNW, Twitter is ablaze with people complaining, and Google has acknowledged the outage.

Hi Janelle. We're aware of this and looking into it. For updates, follow the G Suite Status Dashboard: https://t.co/GsApxGPSol. — Google Drive (@googledrive) September 7, 2017

Downdetector reports the outage began around 10AM EST, and it seems to mainly be affecting the United States and parts of Europe. Drive is either working slowly or not loading files, resulting in a 500 error.

Google says it’s looking into the outage. We’ll update this page when service returns, or you can keep track of Google’s system status dashboard. Or, you know, take the day off – we won’t tell.

