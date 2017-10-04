Google today announced a new 2-in-1 laptop, the Pixelbook. The new convertible device will have a 12.3-inch display with 235 pixels per inch, and ship with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with 16GB of ram.

It will also feature “instant tethering” which will automatically connect the Pixelbook to your phone, at least if you have a Pixel smartphone. It features 10 hours of battery life with an 15 minute charge giving 2 hours of battery life.

It is the thinnest laptop Google has ever made, 10 mm thick and one kilogram in weight. It features Google Assistant built-in, the first laptop to do so.

Google also announced the Pixelbook Pen, a stylus that integrates with Google Assistant and features 60 degrees angular awareness, 2000 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Pixelbook starts at $999 and the Pixelbook pen will retail for $99. Preorders will begin today and the devices will be in stores from October 31st

For more from Google's Pixel 2 hardware event, follow all our coverage here.

