Android creator Andy Rubin: Essential Phone is now available to order

Following months of anticipation and some broken promises, Android creator Andy Rubin has made it official: The Essential Phone has finally launched and is now available to order.

The brand new handset is currently listed for pre-orders on Essential’s own website as well as on Sprint and Best Buy – though it seems each vendor will have a different offer for the phone (more details on that will follow later, but Sprint is reported to offer a $260 discount at retail).

The Essential Phone will be available unlocked from its own web store at the price of $699. Those interested in getting the auxiliary 360 camera module can take advantage of a limited time bundle that includes both for $749.

In his announcement post, Rubin assured that devices purchased at Sprint and Best Buy will be “compatible with all major carriers.”

Additionally, the handset will be available in both ‘Black Moon’ and ‘Pure White’ Colors.

The news hardly comes as a surprise after last week Rubin took to Twitter to tease images of the Essential Phone in production.

We are in full mass production, ramping up to deliver your Essential Phone. Find out where you can get yours next week!

The former Android boss has yet to share when the phone will start shipping, but some pre-registered users were already getting notifications devices will be sent out within seven days, according to a Wednesday report from 9to5Google.