Soooo, there’s now a “water bottle designed for Women in Tech”

Women in tech have to contend with a lot of awful bullshit on a day-to-day basis. From creepy guys and their unwanted sexual advances, to rampant bullying and harassment, the world of STEM can be a really hostile place.

But one issue doesn’t get talked about enough — the issue of hydration. After all, constantly shrugging off being asked if you’re the receptionist, or being quizzed by some dude on how well you really know C++, is thirsty work.

Fortunately, Memobottle — a totally real company whose products are sold in bricks-and-mortar stores and should know better — is wading into the fray with the memobottle A7, which is a water bottle specially designed for women in tech.

Yeah, not making this up.

The Memobottle A7 (so named because it’s the same size as a piece of A7 paper) is a plastic bottle that holds a whopping 180ml (6fl oz) of liquid. That’s it. That’s literally all it does.

It fits neatly into a handbag. It’s dishwasher friendly. According to the pitch, “hydration is vital for work optimization.”

There’s only one thing more offensive than this company’s ham-fisted attempt to shamelessly capitalize on the very real issue of inclusivity in tech; that’s how much they’re charging for the memobottle A7. The company is currently crowdfunding it on KickStarter, and at the early bird pricing, a bottle will set you back $17.

$17 for a water bottle scarcely more capacious than a miniature coke can. It’s enough to make you say “H2oh no they didn’t.”