Samsung launches a ginormous 88-inch TV that costs $20,000

Samsung sure loves big screens. Several weeks after the electronics giant announced plans to manufacture a massive 49-inch monitor for gamers, the company has now unveiled a ginormous new TV touting an impressive 88-inch display.

In addition to its enormous ultra-wide screen, the all-new Q9 features a sleek QLED panel that Samsung guarantees will resist burnt-in pixels for at least the first 10 years. It will boast a 4K Ultra HD resolution and also support HDR. Needless to say, it will be compatible with Samsung’s all-in-one smart remotes.

To give you a better idea how big the TV actually is, it stretches almost 200cm (78 inches) wide and stands a little less than 170cm (66 inches) tall. For context, this means the device is bigger than four 43-inch TVs combined – or 200 Galaxy S8’s.

The Q9 virtually extends the company’s current QLED TV lineup, which already includes several smaller 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models.

The TV will hit the stores with a limited release in North America and Korea – though it is slated to also retail in Europe later this month.

As you could guess though, the least attractive feature about the Q9 is its price: BestBuy currently lists the TV with a pocket-emptying $19,999.99 price tag. So congrats to future owners, you’ve done great in life.