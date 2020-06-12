Playstation 5: All the games announced at Sony’s big event

Sony today revealed its new console, the PlayStation 5, after months of relative silence. In addition to the console itself, the company also showed off a plethora of games that’ll be playable on the console. Here are all the games revealed today.

Naturally Sony had to jerk us around a little bit by opening the show with Grand Theft Auto V, revealing it’d be coming to the PS5. I’m pretty sure that makes it one of very few games to be released across three consecutive console generations — not that this makes it any less jarring to open a show with it. I am not going back to Los Santos, Sony! It took me years to get out! And I thought Bethesda milked their games… oh dear, I just gave Todd Howard a funny notion, didn’t I?

The show was bookended on both sides by games I suspected would be major tentpoles for the console: namely, a new Spider-Man game called Spider-Man: Miles Morales (with the titular character taking Peter Parker’s place in the starring role); and Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn I speculated would be coming to the PS5 eight months ago. Am I smug? Perish the thought. Besides, I’ve so far only been proven half-right — I thought HZD2 would be a PS5 launch title, but the Forbidden West trailer doesn’t give a release date. Miles Morales’ game, on the other hand, will be available in Holiday 2020, around the same time the console is scheduled to be released.

Sony also revived one of its oldest franchises with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The duo gave us the first gameplay in the show, presumably because the dimension-hopping worlds were intended to show off the PS5‘s speedy loading times, which has been a point in the pre-reveal patter for over a year now. Beyond the beauty of it, the limits of the presentation prevented us from really getting a look at the 4K, 60-120 FPS gameplay we’ll supposedly see in the final product. But there was a female version of Ratchet, which is … something?

Besides this, we saw a few expected additions, including Gran Turismo 7 and NBA 2k21, both of which look beautiful. We also saw gameplay footage of previously announced PS5 game Godfall, which looks a little more like Darksiders than I was expecting. Another title that makes an appearance after a long period of silence is Oddworld: Soulstorm, an entry in another PlayStation stalwart franchise.

There was a definite air of whimsy in some of these reveals. For example, we got a bizarre title called Bugsnax, which appears to be about an island inhabited by bugs fused with food. Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Astro’s Playroom appear to be serving up some Mario-ish platforming goodness. And one big reveal was Destruction AllStars, which can only be described as Twisted Metal meets Fortnite.

A couple of games appear to center around time loop mechanics: namely, new IP Returnal (god, that name) and Arkane Studio’s Deathloop. We didn’t get any gameplay for the former, but the latter looks like every trope about Arkane games you can think of. And I think I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the remake of Demon’s Souls that’s coming out, which, while not exactly a fresh story, is at least something all but the hardcore FromSoftware fans haven’t played.

Despite the PS5‘s pretentions to photorealism, a lot of the games have a more cartoonish art style, including Annapurna’s Solar Ash and Kena: Bridge of Spirits, both of which look more like animated films than games. Ditto Goodbye Volcano High, which appears to be a visual novel about dinosaur people in high school.

A few horror games were also shown, including Ghostwire: Tokyo, which was originally revealed at last year’s E3. It’s since gone full third-person, and looks like a more action-y Fatal Frame. We also saw the big reveal of Resident Evil 8, formerly called Village, and it’s looking distinctly Silent Hill-ish with all of that fog.

Several games were teased in quick succession, but little information was given about them. Project Athia, Stray, JETT: The Far Shore, Pragmata, and Little Devil Inside all came and went without much information, but hopefully we’ll be able to see more of all of them as the release date gets closer.

So what game are you looking forward to the most? Ping me on Twitter and let me know.

Read next: URL bug lets you skip YouTube ads and paywalls by adding an extra period