Resident Evil 3 Remake cover art leaks, and it’s amazing

We all knew it was happening, but it’s awesome to see some confirmation at last: cover art for an upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis has leaked.

The cover art comes from Gamstat, which tracks (among other things) additions to the PlayStation Network. Two version of the game appear to be on the way: a vanilla version and a “Z version.” Capcom hasn’t yet acknowledged the leak, and probably won’t until it’s ready to unveil the trailer.

The cover is mostly taken up by the titular Nemesis, the horrific nightmare creature that stalks heroine Jill Valentine across what’s left of Raccoon City. We also get to see her in her trademark blue top (though if the remake puts her in pants instead of that impractical miniskirt, I can honestly say I’ll only throw a mild fangirl tantrum). Her compatriot, Carlos Oliveira, also appears, sporting shaggy hair that makes Leon’s dumb 90s haircut look positively suave.

We know nothing whatsoever about the game beyond this cover art and the persistent rumors, but honestly… Capcom wouldn’t have to do much. While Jill and Carlos are more prepared and better armed than Leon and Claire, the basic goal of the game is still the same: get the heck out of Raccoon City. This time, we’re going to be pursued by a twisted zombified demon with tentacles, a rocket launcher, and a chilling growl of “S.T.A.R.S.” dogging our every step — assuming, of course, that the basic story of the remake is the same.

I can’t describe how happy it makes me that somehow Resident Evil is still ticking along twenty-three years after the original game‘s release. The last two games in particular have been genuinely scary and challenging, and Resident Evil 2 remains a masterclass in how to remake a game — a “remaster class,” if you will. Resident Evil 3 (the original) is both more combat-oriented and more linear than its predecessor, and Jill sees more of the city than Leon and Claire do. If the remake stays true to that style, I expect to see a game that’s a little closer to RE4 in action than RE2.

Considering RE2 Remake came out about 6-7 months after the first footage was revealed at E3, it might not be too long until we see RE3. The original versions of REs 2 & 3 were released about a year-and-a-half from each other and Capcom will make me a very happy little zombie slayer if it manages to replicate that feat with the remakes.