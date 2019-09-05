Nintendo is adding 20 SNES games to Switch online, here’s the full list

Last night, Nintendo announced it’s bringing a bunch of SNES games to its Switch Online subscription service starting today. The company’s introducing 20 titles at the launch, and more will be added later on.

All these games will be available to Switch Online members at no extra charge. Plans for the paid subscription service are generally $3.99 a month, but you can save by signing up for three months or a year (the latter brings the cost down to just $1.67 a month).

However, if you’re in Europe, you’ll be getting access to these games tomorrow.

Here’s the full list of SNES games launching today on Switch Online:

Super Mario Kart

Kirby’s Dream Course

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

F-Zero

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Super Mario World

Star Fox

Stunt Race FX

Super Metroid

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Pilotwings

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

Brawl Brothers

Demon’s Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Breath of Fire

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Nintendo even launched a $30 SNES style controller for its Switch console.

SNES Controller for Nintendo Switch

You can check out more details about Switch Online, SNES games, and SNES controller here.