Nintendo is adding 20 SNES games to Switch online, here’s the full list
Last night, Nintendo announced it’s bringing a bunch of SNES games to its Switch Online subscription service starting today. The company’s introducing 20 titles at the launch, and more will be added later on.
All these games will be available to Switch Online members at no extra charge. Plans for the paid subscription service are generally $3.99 a month, but you can save by signing up for three months or a year (the latter brings the cost down to just $1.67 a month).
However, if you’re in Europe, you’ll be getting access to these games tomorrow.
Here’s the full list of SNES games launching today on Switch Online:
- Super Mario Kart
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- F-Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Super Mario World
- Star Fox
- Stunt Race FX
- Super Metroid
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Pilotwings
- Super Soccer
- Super Tennis
- Brawl Brothers
- Demon’s Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Breath of Fire
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
Nintendo even launched a $30 SNES style controller for its Switch console.
You can check out more details about Switch Online, SNES games, and SNES controller here.