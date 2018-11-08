PUBG goes free-to-play on Xbox to combat waning interest

Microsoft today revealed PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds would be free-to-play this weekend, the first time the game has ever been free on that platform. It’s a pleasant surprise for gamers, but as far as the game itself is concerned, it looks like a last-ditch effort to generate interest in a game that’s rapidly losing its large fanbase.

Play PUBG on Xbox One for free this weekend during the Free Play Days For All event running from November 8 to 11. Learn more: https://t.co/MF2rBmeWdK pic.twitter.com/cWB6Fm60Vn — PUBG (@PUBG) November 7, 2018

Once the biggest game in the now-massive battle royale genre, the game has notably been losing players’ attention in recent months, undoubtedly to rival Fortnite and new hotness Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It’s gotten so bad that this free weekend seems like an attempt to wring some last minute interest from PUBG on Xbox, which is rumored to be losing exclusivity some time in the near future.

We’ve already heard that the player count on Steam was rapidly dropping off, dipping below the 1 million mark for the first time this year. Now, a report from streaming software Streamlabs shows that the number of hours streamers have spent playing PUBG has slumped by more than 30 percent since the beginning of the year. By contrast, Fortnite‘s hours have climbed by a whopping 128 percent.

It’s not easy watching a former darling lose favor to a younger, quirkier rival, but that appears to be what’s happening here. PUBG has even attempted to match a bit of Fortnite‘s color by adding skins that resemble the Joker and Harley Quinn — or at least, I presume that’s what’s going on.

Put a smile on your face with official DC Comics JOKER and HARLEY QUINN #PUBG skins, AVAILABLE NOW on PC and XBOX until 1/30!

Turn heads as you earn that chicken dinner with the “Good Night” baseball bat skin. 🏏💥💀 pic.twitter.com/mA7R9pVrqa — PUBG (@PUBG) November 7, 2018

And, perhaps more importantly, the game is rumored to be launching on the PS4 very soon. If true, developer Bluehole probably won’t be able to offer the game for free on the new platform, as it’ll likely need those sales from early adopters. In other words, if there were any time to go free-to-play, no matter how briefly, it would be now.

PUBG and Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 will both be available for free on Xbox One from November 8 through November 11.

via The Verge

Play PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Free This Weekend on Xbox