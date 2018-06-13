Sega wants to crowdfund a Sonic the Hedgehog toaster

I don’t remember ever stumbling down the stairs for breakfast and thinking, “this toast could really use a burned-in representation of a hedgehog on methamphetamine,” but that’s not to say you haven’t.

And if you have, you’re in luck.

Sega announced today — on the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account — it would be crowdsourcing a brand new project involving our favorite hedgehog. (The blue one, in case you have a favorite hedgehog that’s a different color. If you have more than one blue hedgehog, I give up.)

The project isn’t a game, though; it’s a toaster. You read that right. No need to adjust your screen. This toaster burns the center and edges of the bread, making it utterly useless if the goal is actually making toast. But if you’re using it to, I don’t know, impress a Tinder date, then it may just fit the bill.

If you’re interested — and honestly, with this write-up, how could you not be? — you can snag one for $34.95.

According to Sega, 1,000 of these need to be sold before July 12 or they won’t get made. And that’d be a real shame.

Sonic Toaster on Sega