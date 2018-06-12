Fortnite is coming to Nintendo Switch today

At today’s Nintendo Direct, the Big N’s show for E3, the company announced Epic Games’ world-alteringly popular game Fortnite was coming to the Switch.

That’s not unexpected. The rumor’s been circulating for a few weeks now, backed up by a leak from a Korean ratings board. But what fans might not have expected was for it to come now, more or less: it’s going to hit the eShop at 10 am PDT, shortly after the conference.

So fans who want to take their battle royale on the road, but don’t want to drain the batteries on their iPhone are in luck! As for Android users, you’ll still have to wait until the game hits your devices later this summer.

