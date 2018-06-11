Surprise: Fallout 76 is a multiplayer survival game and it’s out in November

“In Vault 76, our future begins,” announces a voice at the end of the new Fallout game trailer that was first played at Microsoft’s E3 press conference. The follow-up – or rather, prequel – to Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic action RPG looks great, is much bigger than Fallout 4, and now has a release date of November 14.

We first heard about the title at the end of May, when the sprawling Vault 76, designed to house 500 people, was revealed. At its own press conference, Bethesda revealed that Fallout 76 will be an online multiplayer affair that you can enjoy on your own or in co-op mode with others.

You’ll find yourself in West Virginia in 2102, with a vast wasteland to conquer, and a wide array of monsters and other threats to contend with. This time around, the environs are said to be four times larger than the play area in Fallout 4.

There’s a new system to set up a crafting outpost wherever you like, and six distinct regions to explore. Bethesda says its revamped lighting and graphics rendering tech will make the environment look spectacular at every turn. Here’s a look at the multiplayer experience:

As for the survival aspect, the game will see you build a home either solo or with friends, and your character progression will be saved for when you return to the server, along with that of dozens of other players. There are nuclear missile silos to take over, which will naturally score you an advantage over your adversaries.

It’ll be interesting to see how fans of the Fallout franchise take to multiplayer gameplay in this universe for the first time. You can pre-order the title on June 15 to get access to an upcoming beta and try the game out ahead of its official release.

