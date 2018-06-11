Microsoft’s controller for gamers with disabilities is now available for pre-order

A month after its original announcement, Microsoft’s awesome Adaptive Controller for the Xbox One is up for pre-order. The controller, designed specifically for gamers with limited mobility, costs $99 and will be available in September.

What is it? It’s the first first-party controller designed for gamers with limited mobility. Although it only features two buttons by default (that’s what those big black circles are), it comes with nineteen 3.5mm ports and two USB ports for connecting assistive devices for all sorts of gamers.

Instead of an analog stick, some gamers could find it easier to use a joystick. Instead of a button, you could use a foot pedal. The combinations are pretty much limitless.

Why it matters: It’s the first controller of its kind from a console maker. Accessible controllers can often cost a fortune, and this could help make it easier for gamers with limited mobility to play for longer. It also shines a light on inclusive design, and will hopefully inspire other hardware makers to take inclusive design more seriously.

Learn more: You can check out Microsoft’s explainer blog post here or its hub page. You can also view a list of some currently compatible assistive devices here.

Read next: EA's Origin Access Premier and Microsoft's Game Pass finally get subscriptions right