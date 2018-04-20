Alienware’s PC gaming hotel suite is the vacation experience I’ve always wanted

Alienware recently partnered with Hilton Panama to create an entire battlestation that doubles as a hotel room — a.k.a. the PC gamer’s wet dream.

Juan Carlos Garcés, General Director of Intel in Colombia, to HomeCrux:

With this unique offer in the market, once again the Hilton Panama Hotel is consolidated as a hotel that focuses its tourism offer on providing unique and memorable experiences to its customers, guests and visitors.

What it is: Alienware’s room in the Hilton Panama contains a full complement of equipment for the discerning gamer, including two PCs, a virtual reality set-up and an interactive lighting system.

The details: As a gamer guest of the Hilton Panama, you’ll have at your disposal a powerful desktop, a 65-inch OLED TV, 5.1-channel stereo sound system, a racing chair, and two Xbox Elite controllers. If that’s not enough to keep you occupied for at least an epoch, you’ll also have a laptop, an Oculus Rift, and two king-sized beds decked out in the Alienware logo.

Credit: Alienware/Twitter

Why it matters: PC battlestations are extremely expensive, not to mention difficult to maintain. If you can’t afford to buy one yourself, then this room gives you a little glimpse into what it’s like to live the dream of teenage me (and also current me).

The room costs roughly $359 dollars a night — which sounds fairly expensive until you price out the actual hardware. A comparable Alienware desktop alone would set you back at least $2,000, so a few nights with it is bargain by comparison.

