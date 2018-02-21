Burnout Paradise celebrates its 10th anniversary with 4K console remaster

When open-world games were becoming all the rage in the 2000s, Burnout Paradise stitched the concept beautifully into a city-wide racing title that featured a wide range of tracks, game modes, and vehicles, and delivered more fun per mile than competing arcade driving games at the time.

10 years on, it’s making a comeback in the form of a 4K 60fps remaster for PS 4 Pro and Xbox One X – along with 1080p revamps for older versions. The multiplayer action, original soundtrack, eight DLC packs, and all 150 vehicles are along for the ride.

From the comparison images showing the refreshed textures, it seems like Burnout Paradise Remastered will be worth a go for fans of the original, as well as newcomers alike. Its pedal-to-the-metal gameplay, damage system and sprawling environment made for a ton of fun in its heyday, and a new coat of paint should help bring back the magic.

Burnout Paradise Remastered arrives on March 16 for $40; you can pre-order it right now, or start playing on March 9 with an EA Access membership.