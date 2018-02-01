Red Dead Redemption 2 delayed until autumn

Rockstar Games today announced Red Dead Redemption 2, the follow-up to its open-world Western fable, would be released on October 26th 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Coming October 26th 2018: https://t.co/LLSkGYfJMP pic.twitter.com/fSu8k9qVZe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 1, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed multiple times already, having been originally scheduled for release in 2017. After being delayed to “Spring 2018,” this final release date puts it late in the year, where not many other games are yet scheduled for release.

Rockstar implied the game needed more attention, saying: “We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish.”

Hopefully this will give Rockstar more time to tease the game’s story a bit. Other than the protagonist’s name (Arthur Morgan) and the fact that the game is a prequel, they haven’t revealed much.

The game will be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Read next: TNW's Big Spam: Let's all ditch Facebook