Diablo creator goes solo for his next RPG, It Lurks Below

After 27 years in the business, renowned game developer David Brevik is following up his big-ticket productions – which include the massively popular RPG, Diablo, as well as Hellgate: London, and Marvel Heroes – with a homemade title that’s he building on his own.

It Lurks Below is the first major release from Brevik’s new studio, Graybeard Games. It’s essentially a 2D side-scrolling action RPG with digging and crafting mechanics, with a roguelike system that will procedurally generate unique levels and feature randomized enemies to battle.

Credit: Graybeard Games / via Polygon

Brevik, who worked on everything from the art to the sound and programming all on his own, plans to release the game on Steam later this year, and is kicking off a closed beta (sorry, registrations have ended now) this weekend.

If you’re interested in getting a better look, you can tune into a stream on Graybeard Games’ Twitch channel on Friday (February 2) at 9pm PT / 12am ET / 6am CET.

Via Polygon