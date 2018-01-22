If you love rhythm games that test your coordination and want to try them in VR, there are already quite a few options available for PC gamers. But I’m most intrigued by Czech indie studio Hyperbolic Magnetism’s take on the genre, which blends simplified gameplay with a not-so-subtle nod to Star Wars.

In Beat Saber, you’ll find yourself facing a barrage of red and blue cubes that come flying at you; your only defense is to slash them with lightsabers in corresponding colors – one in each hand. It sounds simple enough for anyone to get into, but if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like you’ll have your cut out for you in mastering the blade.

The three-person dev team says it’s handcrafted all the music and levels for the title, and has been working on Beat Saber since 2016. Once it launches in the first quarter of this year, you’ll be able to choose between quick sessions lasting just a few minutes, to a lengthy career mode that promises to keep you engaged for hours.

Beat Saber will be available for Vive, Oculus, and PlayStation VR.