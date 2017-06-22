Pokémon GO cheaters punished with unpredictable monster behavior

Last month, Pokémon GO developer Niantic decided to deal with cheaters by trolling them with extremely common monsters. Now the company is taking its anti-cheating measures to another level.

In a Reddit post, Niantic had the following to say:

With the announcement of Raid Battles and the new battle features, we are staying true on our commitment to ensuring that Pokémon GO continues to be a fun and fair experience for all Trainers. Starting today, Pokémon caught using third-party services that circumvent normal gameplay will appear marked with a slash in the inventory and may not behave as expected.

The company didn’t elaborate on what “may not behave as expected” means, but I think Pokemon acting in a ‘confused’ state would be pretty hilarious. Otherwise, the company could limit the Pokemon to lame movesets or make them disobey trainers. We’ll find out soon enough.

With the bevy of new gameplay features the company recently introduced, Pokemon GO will likely get a surge in playtime, and Niantic has to make sure the cheaters don’t ruin it for everyone else. Cheaters always find a way around, but hopefully measures like these are enough of a deterrent to make them a relatively small problem.

Via ArsTechnica

