Study finds gamers have lower sex drive… but last longer in bed

Italian scientists recently found a correlation between sexual prowess in the bedroom, and pwning no0bs in Battlefield.The study, published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, details a link between gaming and lower levels of premature ejaculation.

According to lead author Andrea Sansone of Sapienza University of Rome:

I am interested in this topic as I’ve always been a gamer. Since I graduated from medical school and during my residency I’ve tried to merge my passion for video games and my interest in male sexual health – so when I figured out a pilot study on the effects of gaming on premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction I was the happiest man on Earth!

It’s not all fun and games, though. Sansone and his colleagues might have buried the lede ever so slightly by also reporting lower levels of sexual desire, on average, than non-gamers. The link makes sense, explained the researchers, as video games could reduce premature ejaculation by rewiring the brain’s reward system.

There’s also a correlation between decreased desire, and going all Jim Levenstein from American Pie. It’s desire, after all, that typically leads to premature ejaculation.

The findings are based on a study of 396 Italian men between ages 18 and 50. Each completed a survey assessing themselves in a number of categories, including sexual function. Most of the men (287) reported to be gamers.

Relationship Between Use of Videogames and Sexual Health in Adult Males on The Journal of Sexual Medicine