Freebie alert: Steal Payday 2’s bank heist extravaganza from Steam before it’s gone

The developers at Stockholm-based game studio Overkill Software are stand-up guys: they’re giving away their much-loved multiplayer bank heist FPS, Payday 2, for free. But you’ll want to hurry, as supplies are limited.

The company is bundling the game along with its extensive collection of downloadable content packs into a single Ultimate Edition, which will run you $45. If you’ve got the base title, you can upgrade to the full package with the pricing varying depending on how much DLC content you already own. And for the time being, DLC isn’t available on Steam.

Only five million copies of Payday 2 will be available, so act fast if you want in on some money-grabbing co-op action by grabbing the title for Windows on Steam. For more information on the Ultimate Edition, head to this FAQ.

