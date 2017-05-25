Gwent: The Witcher Card Game launches public beta

Gwent, a standalone card game from the Witcher series, today opened its public beta.

Gwent is a turn-based game with collectible cards. Players can summon warriors to try and top their opponent’s strength score. If you’ve ever played Hearthstone, you’ll see similarities between the two games.

Gwent began life as a mini-game in The Witcher 3, before the standalone game was announced at last year’s E3. The game is free-to-play, though there are in-game purchases (presumably more cards).

Gwent‘s open beta is available for PC, PS4, and XBox One. There’s no word on an official release date, but hopefully this will hold over Witcher fans while the Netflix series is being developed.

