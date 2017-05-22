Far Cry 5 takes the series to the Montana mountains

Ubisoft just dropped the teaser trailer for Far Cry 5. As Abhi predicted, it’s on the way and set in Montana, either in the modern day or in the relatively-recent past.

The trailer doesn’t show much besides the sweeping countryside and picturesque mountains of Big Sky Country. But that in and of itself is a big gear change for the series. Far Cry has run mostly on exoticized depictions of non-Western settings. Here’s the laundry list:

Far Cry 1: Micronesia

Far Cry 2: Sub-Saharan Africa

Far Cry 3: Unnamed island in the Pacific

Far Cry 4: The Himalayas

Far Cry Primal: The Mesolithic Era

Far Cry Blood Dragon is the only outlier, as it’s set in the best 80s movie never made.

So to see the series go to a place that is explicitly familiar to English-speaking audiences, Americans in particular, is unusual and (dare I say it?) exciting. Given the presence of the church — complete with a bellringer using another person’s face as a hammer — and the choir singing “Amazing Grace,” we might see a “villainous church” storyline similar to the recent Outlast 2.

The official worldwide announcement trailer drops on May 26. We’ll update you when we see more of what Ubisoft is offering.

