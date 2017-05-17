The Witcher series is getting a Netflix show

Netflix is producing a show based on the popular Witcher franchise.

Most English-speaking people will recognize hunky star Geralt of Rivia from the series of successful games. But The Witcher was originally a Polish literary property — and a very successful one at that.

The series will follow the original eight books — five novels and three short story collections. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the books, will serve as a creative consultant. Said Sapkowski of the series:

I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,

The series is being produced in part by Platige Image, which also produced cinematics for the video games.

This isn’t the first time Geralt has made it to the small screen; a television series called The Hexer was made in 2002. Unlike that series, which was in Polish, the Witcher Netflix show will be made in English.

