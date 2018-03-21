The OnePlus 6 may cost $749 for the 256 GB option

Just a few weeks ago, a leak gave us our first idea of what the OnePlus 6 might look like. Today, another leak is giving us a clearer idea of what specs the device might ship with, as well as what it might cost.

According to a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site, the OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.2-inch screen, a Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, up 256 GB of storage (64 and 128 GB versions are possible). None of that is particularly suprising, mind you; it’s what we’d expect given current trends and OnePlus’ past releases.

Credit: CMNO

More interesting is the proposed $749 price for the $256 GB model. Even considering the extra storage, that seems to suggest the OnePlus 6 will be the most expensive OnePlus handset yet. For reference, the 5T starts at $500 for 64 GB, and goes up to $560 for 128 GB. Another $190 for the next tier seems like quite the jump.

Still, it’s cheaper than much of the flagship competition. Prices over $800 are common for comparable specs. A 256GB iPhone X costs $1149, for instance. Whether it’s actually worth it, we’ll have to wait and see – if the rumors pan out in the first place.

Via Technocodex