Add two more screens to any laptop with this crazy contraption

Slidenjoy’s “Le Slide” gadget, a computer accessory that adds a screen to each side of a laptop display, is on the floor at CES this year.

What is it?

Le Slide takes your portable laptop and makes it more cumbersome by adding two additional monitors to it. This may sound a little counter-intuitive at first, but let’s break it down:

It comes in 13, 15, and 17 inch (33, 38, 43 cm) models

Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 LED display with 60hz refresh rate

Runs on a single USB 3.0 /USB-C port or two USB 2.0 ports

Uses DisplayLink to power graphics

Why does it matter?

There’s a number of reasons why someone would want an additional two screens on a laptop. And Le Slide looks even more inviting once you realize the screens are adjustable by 180 degrees. This means you can share your screen with someone in a face-to-face meeting without having to awkwardly snuggle up together side-by-side.

Slidenjoy says it’ll use up about 30-50 percent of your battery power, so this isn’t an accessory for those who mostly work without a plug. For the rest of us though, this looks like a pretty sweet solution for people who want the portability of one screen with the option of using two or three.

In the future, the company plans on making a gaming version.

When is it coming?

You can customize and order one now, on the Slidenjoy website starting from around $416.