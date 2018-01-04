The OnePlus 5T now comes in a gorgeous Sandstone White

When the OnePlus 5T got a Star Wars makeover, I was pretty jealous that the beautiful white finish and red accents were only available in a handful of markets. Now we know why: OnePlus was already planning on bringing a white model to the rest of the world, sans Star Wars branding.

Color aside, the new model bring back the grippy sandstone texture so many people liked about the company’s first devices a few years ago. OnePlus says the process behind the design makes the new model its most expensive to build, and I really dig the red slider. You can read more about the process here.

It will only be available in the 8GB RAM / 128GB storage configuration, but pricing thankfully hasn’t changed. It will cost £499 in the UK, €559 in the rest of Europe, and $559 in the US when it goes on sale January 9 at 10AM ET.

This is the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White on OnePlus

