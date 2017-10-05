Save $100 on a Sonos Play:5 (or $50 on a Play:1) by using Alexa

If using a speaker to order another speaker isn’t the future, I don’t know what is.

Thanks to a reader tip, we know that Amazon today is offering two exceptional speakers — Sonos’ Play:5 or Play:1 — at a significant discount for those who order with an Alexa-enabled device.

Read our Play:5 review here.

After testing its legitimacy, we can confirm that saying “Alexa, order a (black or white) Sonos Play:1” gives users $50 off its sticker price of $199. Or maybe you’re looking for something a bit bigger. Play:5 has a similar deal, and a similar command. Using the wording above, swap out Play:1 for Play:5 and can snag a really exceptional speaker for just $399, a $100 savings.

The deal didn’t seem to be available on other Sonos products.

