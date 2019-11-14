Facebook fixed that bug that opened your camera without permission

It was just yesterday we reported on a disconcerting bug in Facebook’s iOS app that would sometimes open your camera in the background while scrolling through your feed. It appears Facebook has fixed the bug; The Verge reports the updated version of the App is now available in the App Store.

As a recap, users found out Facebook was opening the camera in the background due to a bug that shows the camera feed in a tiny sliver on the left side of your screen when you open a photo in the app and swipe down. We were able to replicate the issue and noticed it only happened if you had given Facebook permission to use your camera. Obviously, that permission is not meant to extend to the app using your camera in an unsolicited manner.

Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl — Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019

At the time, Facebook noted that this was a bug “where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped” and that it had no evidence of a photo being uploaded due to this. Nonetheless, it sounds like now seems like a great time to update your Facebook app.



Via The Verge