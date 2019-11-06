Facebook is testing facial recognition tech to keep bots at bay

In order to keep its social network free of malicious bots, Facebook keeps trying out new tactics.In its latest test, it’s deploying facial recognition tech to spot fake profiles.

The feature, spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, asks you to take a video selfie and turn your head from side to side in order to verify that you’re not a bot.

The text in app screenshots posted by Wong reads, “We need a short video of you turning your head in different directions. This helps us confirm your identity and check you’re a real person.”

This is how Facebook's Facial Recognition-based Identity Verification looks like It asks me to look at several directions within the circle It explicitly states no one else will see the video selfie and will be deleted 30 days after the confirmation pic.twitter.com/296bGRDyYZ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 5, 2019

There’s no word on when this feature will roll out, or when it’ll be used. Also, there’s clarity at the moment on how Facebook will store and use this data.

We’ve asked the company to provide more details, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

Wong also noted the social network is trying to improve its verification by ID process. With these new methods, Facebook could help make its social network more secure – but it remains to be seen if people will feel comfortable sharing this sort of personal data with the company.

