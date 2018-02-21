Facebook Messenger now lets you add friends during calls without stopping the party
Facebook Messenger is making it easier to invite friends to your calls. Starting today, you can add friends onto an ongoing session.
Previously you had to close your call, create a new group, and then initiate a call again. Now you can just tap on the screen while on a call and select the ‘add person’ button.
It’s small change, but one that’ll make the calling experience more seamless. Say you want to surprise a friend for their birthday and discuss details with someone else beforehand, or perhaps start a work call while you wait for someone else to be ready – that process is a bit more seamless now.
The new feature is rolling out to Android and iOS today. No word on a desktop implementation, but I imagine it’s a matter of time.
