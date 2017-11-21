You can now send 4K photos via Facebook Messenger

Facebook today announced its Messenger chat app service supports 4K photo sharing. Now you can send pictures “up to 4,096 x 4,096 pixels per image,” one of, if not the highest resolutions smartphones currently support.

According to Facebook, its Messenger users send 17 billion pictures via the service monthly, and many users requested they be able to send said photos in higher resolutions. Facebook doesn’t say how many of those pictures are downgraded 4K, but it does say that 4K photos will send as quickly as any other resolution.

It’s good to see Facebook adapting Messenger to the times. If you have the kind of phone that can take those pretty pictures, it’s nice to have the option to send them via one of the most commonly-used messaging services on the market.

As long as you’ve updated your app, then you’ll automatically send your high-resolution photos to your friends when you pick them out of your camera roll.

This update is rolling out today for iOS and Android users in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea. Facebook plans to bring it to other countries in the next few weeks.

