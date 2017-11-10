Facebook adds crisis donate button to help disaster victims

Facebook is giving users a new way to help after a major disaster: an actual donate button.

The company introduced the Crisis Response Center a couple of months ago to provide useful information for victims – as well as help their friends and family check in on them. The donate button is the latest step towards providing relief for victims.

The social media company will partner the nonprofit organization GlobalGiving, which works with partner organizations to find the best ways to distribute funds. This way, concerned Facebook users can throw money at a crisis page without having to choose a specific organization.

Asha Sharma, Facebook’s Social Good Product Manager, said the company hopes this tool will connect enthusiastic donors with areas of greatest need:

Following a disaster, people in the affected area often have tremendous needs to help them recover and rebuild, while others who aren’t affected want to help communities in any way they can. Our goal at Facebook is to create tools that make it easier for people to help their community and the communities they care about recover from a crisis.

Facebook also pledges to waive all fees on donations made through the Crisis donate button – a welcome gesture.

