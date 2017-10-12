Facebook rolls out Stories for all Pages

Facebook today announced it was bringing its Stories to all Pages — meaning that anyone with a Page can now use filters and effects to drum up their Followers’ interest.

To use it, go to the timeline of any Page for which you’re an Admin and hit the “Create Story” button. From there, it works like any other Story. If you’ve used Snapchat or Instagram, you’ve used this.

According to Amy Sun, Facebook’s product manager:

We’ve been listening to our community and working to make it fast, fun and easy for people and Pages to create Stories on Facebook. Over the coming month, Pages will be able to create Stories to share with the people who follow them.

Stories for Pages have been in the works for several months, and has already launched for some verified Pages. Now, according to a spokesperson, the feature will soon be available for all Pages.

Facebook’s Stories don’t seem to have found the same huge audience as Instagram or Snapchat. And now that you can share your Instagram Story to Facebook, there’s really no reason for the individual to use Facebook Stories. But some Pages which aren’t on the other two popular Story apps might be able to make use of the feature to promote their brand in a new, creative way.

Stories for Pages rolls out for iOS and Android over the next month. Like all Stories, it’s mobile-only.

