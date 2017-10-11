Ring the alarm: Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram are both down for numerous users across the globe.

Users are storming in to Down Detector and Outage Report to indicate that the popular social media platforms are both experiencing server downtime.

Facebook is having issues since 11:11 AM ESThttps://t.co/YbrNS7dpo9

RT if you're also affected #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/b5q3KqwkKs — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017

Instagram is having issues since 11:10 AM ESThttps://t.co/ev1yxJvrA8

RT if you're also affected #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7fFLOciMq4 — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017

It remains unclear what is causing the issue for now, but it appears the issue is pretty widespread, with users in the US, Europe and Japan being most severely affected.

Check out this heat map for more details:

Facebook is yet to confirm the technical difficulties on its official status page, which says the platform is still up and running – which it clearly isn’t.

The Twittersphere is currently blowing up with reports and complaints from miffed users:

Some users are reporting that Facebook’s dedicated Business Manager page is also experiencing downtime at the time being.

Biz Manager / Ads Manager are too Matt — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) October 11, 2017

It is worth nothing that the outage only affecting a limited amount of users, with many others still being able to access the platform without any difficulties.

While some TNW staffers were unable to access neither Facebook nor Instagram, some other team members had no issues connecting to them.

Too bad if you happen to be one of the former.

Update (11:50 CST): Facebook is investigating the issue:

UPDATE: Facebook is currently investigating cause of major global outage https://t.co/FvcPrB4FRI #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ul54nWf3sV — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) October 11, 2017

Developing…

Read next: The Game Boy Mini no one needs might be in the works