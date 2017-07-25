Facebook Live 360 streams can now be watched in 4K and VR

Facebook today announced several new features meant to improve the experience of watching and making Live 360 video. Live streaming is an integral part of the modern Facebook experience, so the company wants to make sure you’re engaged.

First up, Facebook is introducing a ‘Live 360 Ready’ program, which is essentially a stamp of approval for 360-degree cameras and software. Facebook says that these products will offer the best Live 360 experience, with native integration of Facebook comments and reactions. These are the compatible products at the moment:

Cameras: Garmin VIRB 360, Giroptic iO, Insta360 Nano, Insta360 Air, Insta360 Pro, ION360 U, Nokia Ozo Orah 4i, Z CAM S1, and 360fly 4K Pro

Software: Assimilate SCRATCH VR, Groovy Gecko, Livescale 360, Teradek, Voysys, Wowza, and Z CAM WonderLive

That’s just a small handful of 360 cameras – and doesn’t include some of the most popular ones, like the Gear 360 – but I imagine the list will grow quickly. Facebook says Live 360-enabled cameras and software will sport a Facebook Live Logo on their packaging or website. It’s kind of like Facebook’s version of Apple’s”Made for iPhone”

The company is also working to improve Live 360 video quality. To that effect, Live 360 videos can now play in up to 4K resolution – either live or after the broadcast – and can be watched in VR using an Oculus headset. Facebook also giving users a way to stabilize shakycam video after the stream is over using its 360 Guide tool. Anything that helps Live video be less of a blurry mess is a good thing in my book.

Lastly, Facebook will now let you donate to non-profits on on Live 360 video. Only verified pages can set up the donations, and it’s currently limited to the US, but Live 360 could be a good way for causes to catch people’s attentions as they’re scrolling through their feeds.

